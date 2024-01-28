Barcelona will target Mikel Arteta after Xavi’s decision on his future

Arsenal could face a battle to retain Mikel Arteta at the Emirates by the end of this season, according to certain reports.

Since his return to the club in late 2019, the Gunners have placed their trust in the Spanish manager. Despite the lack of silverware since 2020, Arteta’s position as Arsenal’s head coach appears secure for now.

However, speculation arises about whether he would consider leaving the club if an enticing offer comes his way. Recent reports suggest that Arteta is among the contenders for the managerial position at Barcelona.

With Xavi Hernandez announcing his departure at the end of the season, Metro Sport reveals that Arteta is set to be one of Barcelona’s targets to become their next manager. The coming weeks may shed light on whether Arteta will be lured away from Arsenal to take on the managerial role at Barcelona.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has enjoyed a lot of support from us since he became our manager and now is the time for him to show some loyalty.

Managing Barcelona will be tempting for any manager, and it will be hard for him to turn them down, but his work at the Emirates is not finished yet, so we expect him to remain at the club for some time.

