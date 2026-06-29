Barcelona willing to spend 70m euros to beat Arsenal to midfielder

Barcelona are among the clubs interested in signing Alex Scott this summer, joining Arsenal and several other sides in the race for the Bournemouth midfielder. Scott has attracted attention after a strong campaign in which he established himself as one of the most consistent young performers in the Premier League.

Scott was one of the standout players last season, helping Bournemouth secure qualification for the Europa League after narrowly missing out on a top-five finish. The club regard him as a key figure in their squad and an important part of their long-term plans.

Barcelona Enter Transfer Race

Arsenal are among the admirers of Scott, with the Gunners keen to strengthen their squad as they aim to build on last season’s success and remain competitive at the highest level across all competitions.

However, they are not alone in the pursuit. As reported by Fichajes, Barcelona are also interested in adding Scott to their squad as they continue to assess midfield options for the future.

The Catalan club already possess several established midfielders but remains open to investing in emerging talent if the right opportunity arises. Scott is viewed as a long-term project who could develop significantly within the system.

Barcelona are also reportedly prepared to invest heavily in the midfielder, with a valuation of around €70 million under consideration if they decide to formalise their interest.

Arsenal Face Strong Competition

The Gunners continue to monitor Scott closely, but they are aware that competition for his signature is intensifying across Europe. His profile fits their recruitment strategy, particularly their focus on young players with high development potential.

Bournemouth are expected to demand a significant fee for one of their most important players, especially given his growing influence and importance within the squad structure.

Arsenal face a difficult challenge in convincing Scott to choose the Emirates Stadium over other elite destinations, particularly with Barcelona able to offer both financial strength and global prestige.

His future remains open as multiple clubs prepare potential bids, with Bournemouth expected to hold firm as interest continues to build ahead of the summer transfer window.

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