Barcelona winger emerges as shock target for Arsenal

Arsenal could make a major move for a left winger in 2026, with the position viewed as the final piece of Mikel Arteta’s long-term squad build.

Across the last two summer windows, Arsenal have explored several options, but have yet to secure the forward profile Arteta wants. Now that the club finally have a recognised striker in place, attention is expected to return to filling the gap on the left side of attack. The belief within the club is that adding the right winger could elevate the team’s attacking balance and competitiveness across all competitions.

Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo were among the names monitored, yet neither deal progressed far enough for Arsenal to convince them to join. This has prompted discussion around whether the smartest approach is to develop a broader shortlist instead of focusing heavily on one or two marquee targets.

Rashford among the surprise links

In recent weeks, several targets have instead been linked with moves elsewhere, including towards Manchester United. Kenan Yildiz and Rafael Leão have both been mentioned in relation to Old Trafford. However, the most surprising name involved in the wider market discussion is Marcus Rashford.

As cited by Caught Offside, Rashford has been in excellent form on loan at Barcelona, scoring six goals and providing seven assists in 14 matches. Barcelona reportedly hold a £30 million option to make the move permanent, although they could face challenges completing the deal, including the need for the forward to accept reduced wages.

Arsenal keeping watch

Should negotiations break down, Arsenal are said to be monitoring the situation closely. The Gunners would be prepared to act if Rashford indicates an interest in returning to the Premier League next year. His versatility and ability to operate across the front line are seen as qualities that could appeal to Arteta’s system.

What do you think Gooners, would Marcus Rashford be a good fit for Arsenal?

Editor Note: I can find nothing from any reliable sources. I can’t see this happening.. can you?

