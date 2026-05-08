Barcelona’s financial limitations could make it easier for Arsenal to sign attacker

Arsenal are reportedly determined to sign Julian Alvarez at the end of the season, with speculation continuing to grow regarding the striker’s future at Atletico Madrid despite his importance to the Spanish club.

The Gunners have admired Alvarez since his time at Manchester City, but a move to the Emirates was previously impossible because City were unwilling to strengthen a direct Premier League rival. His transfer to Spain has now reopened the possibility of Arsenal pursuing a deal for the Argentine forward.

Arsenal remain confident that they could convince Alvarez to move to north London during the upcoming transfer window. The striker is widely regarded as one of the best forwards in European football and continues to attract interest from several elite European clubs because of his quality, versatility and consistent performances.

European Giants Monitoring Alvarez

PSG and Barcelona are also reportedly interested in signing Alvarez, and both clubs believe he would significantly improve their attacking options. His ability to operate across the front line and deliver in important matches has made him one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe.

Arsenal are aware that the player is believed to favour a move to Barcelona if he leaves Atletico Madrid at the end of the campaign. The Catalan club are therefore considered a strong contender in the race for his signature despite their ongoing financial concerns.

Barcelona Finances Could Help Arsenal

Barcelona’s financial limitations may ultimately affect their ability to complete a deal for the striker, particularly because Atletico is expected to demand a very large transfer fee. The Spanish side invested heavily to sign Alvarez and is unlikely to consider offers significantly below their valuation.

As reported by Sport Witness, Barca is unwilling to spend more than 100 million euros on his transfer. Atletico Madrid are expected to demand a higher figure after paying around that amount, plus additional bonuses to bring him to the club. If Barcelona withdraw from the race because of financial limitations, Arsenal could place itself in pole position to sign the Argentine striker during the summer transfer window.