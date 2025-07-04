Barcelona’s financial struggles keep Arsenal’s chance of signing Williams alive

Arsenal remain strongly interested in signing Nico Williams, despite the winger’s declared preference for a move to Barcelona. The Athletic Bilbao star has long resisted offers from abroad, choosing instead to remain loyal to his boyhood club and following the example set by his brother.

Last summer, Williams was a standout performer as Spain secured the Euro 2024 title. His performances attracted widespread interest, with Arsenal and several other elite clubs keen to secure his services. Yet he opted to stay for another season with Bilbao, where he made a significant impact once again.

Barcelona Remain His Preferred Destination

Now, the situation appears to have changed. Williams is reportedly open to leaving the Basque side and has informed the club of his desire to move to Barcelona. It has been suggested that he made the initial contact with the Catalan giants to express his interest in joining their ranks. One of his reported motivations is the opportunity to play alongside Lamine Yamal, a rising star in Spanish football.

Barcelona are also enthusiastic about the move. However, their financial constraints continue to complicate matters. Although they have agreed on personal terms with Williams, the transfer is far from complete.

Arsenal Still Have a Chance

As cited by the Daily Mail, Barcelona’s ongoing financial difficulties mean they must first create space in their wage structure and find sufficient funds to trigger the player’s release clause. This delay offers Arsenal hope that they may still be able to intervene.

The Gunners have followed Williams closely and remain optimistic that, should the Barcelona deal collapse or stall, they could step in with a competitive offer. His skillset would add significant value to Mikel Arteta’s squad and offer further attacking depth as the team prepares for another demanding campaign.

While Barcelona remain his stated preference, until a deal is finalised, Arsenal must remain prepared to act decisively. Williams would represent a high-calibre addition, and the Gunners are right to stay in contention should the opportunity arise.

