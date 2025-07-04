Barcelona’s financial struggles keep Arsenal’s chance of signing Williams alive

Arsenal remain strongly interested in signing Nico Williams, despite the winger’s declared preference for a move to Barcelona. The Athletic Bilbao star has long resisted offers from abroad, choosing instead to remain loyal to his boyhood club and following the example set by his brother.
Last summer, Williams was a standout performer as Spain secured the Euro 2024 title. His performances attracted widespread interest, with Arsenal and several other elite clubs keen to secure his services. Yet he opted to stay for another season with Bilbao, where he made a significant impact once again.
Barcelona Remain His Preferred Destination
Now, the situation appears to have changed. Williams is reportedly open to leaving the Basque side and has informed the club of his desire to move to Barcelona. It has been suggested that he made the initial contact with the Catalan giants to express his interest in joining their ranks. One of his reported motivations is the opportunity to play alongside Lamine Yamal, a rising star in Spanish football.
Barcelona are also enthusiastic about the move. However, their financial constraints continue to complicate matters. Although they have agreed on personal terms with Williams, the transfer is far from complete.
Arsenal Still Have a Chance
As cited by the Daily Mail, Barcelona’s ongoing financial difficulties mean they must first create space in their wage structure and find sufficient funds to trigger the player’s release clause. This delay offers Arsenal hope that they may still be able to intervene.
The Gunners have followed Williams closely and remain optimistic that, should the Barcelona deal collapse or stall, they could step in with a competitive offer. His skillset would add significant value to Mikel Arteta’s squad and offer further attacking depth as the team prepares for another demanding campaign.
While Barcelona remain his stated preference, until a deal is finalised, Arsenal must remain prepared to act decisively. Williams would represent a high-calibre addition, and the Gunners are right to stay in contention should the opportunity arise.
There’s nothing new in the article really. F C Barcelona’s problems over Williams’ release clause – Athletic want the whole amount up front, rather than by instalments – and Williams’ insistence that he is registered immediately – so no very public delays as there have been with other F C Barcelona signings – are pretty long standing. That said, my Spanish friends tell me there is no indication he’s particularly interested in joining Arsenal.
While he may well leave Athletic in the end, I still wouldn’t be that surprised if he decided to stay there yet again.
OT. They av terminated d contract of tomiyasu due to his injury. Good move by arsenal. We need healthy players to challenge for titles.
Very good move.
Suddenly the imminent deal for Mosquera makes a whole lot of sense
It appears that way. Terminated by mutual consent
Which is a polite way of saying Arsenal paid a % of his remaining wages to leave. It’s a good decision though.
If only Arsenal could do the same with Jesus.
A Good move !
Another player let go for nothing .
He was out for another 5 months and at 26 had plenty of resale value .
Good move 😂
Dan Kit,
You say at 26 he had plenty of resale value, that maybe so if he stays injury free. But with one season left of his contract, and 5 months of that will be taken up with rehab, who’s going to want to buy him.
And with his injury record, it would have been highly unlikely that Arsenal would have extended his contract.
So I don’t see there being much sell on value for Arsenal there, to be honest.
This a very good, talented and committed player whose career has been significantly curtailed in his prime.
This is a really unfortunate situation. One can only wish him well in his recovery and hope that he can return to playing football at a high level in future.
Yes, but we all know how Arsenal will drag the transfer, penny pinching on a single pound and when the selling club stay put , shifting to another target.
Still nothing concrete apart from a backup keeper.
Why does this non story still have legs. Williams clearly doesn’t want to come to Arsenal, so just move on to the next one already. 🥱
Hasn’t he just signed up at AM?
Well he’s just signed a new 10 year contract extension with AB, so it would seem he won’t be going anywhere.
Just read he’s signed a new contract with Athletic. No consequence to Arsenal as he was never likely to come here, but a huge blow to F C Barcelona who’ve been led up the garden path by Williams two summers running now. It looks like he was using their interest to get an even better deal from Athletic – shades of Mbappe at PSG when Real Madrid were originally after him.