Barcelona’s move for Arsenal youngster to be called off for financial reasons

Miguel Azeez was recently linked with a move to Barcelona, with reports suggesting the Catalan club is interested in adding him to their B team squad.

Azeez has previously been sent out on loan to various clubs, but he has not yet found a permanent place to settle. Despite his potential, Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta has not considered promoting him to the first team, which made the prospect of Barcelona’s interest exciting for the young player.

While Arsenal would have liked to keep him, a report on Sport indicates that the move to Barcelona is unlikely to happen. Although the Catalans are genuinely interested in acquiring his services, their financial limitations may prevent them from securing the deal.

As a result, Azeez will now have to search for a new club where he can spend the upcoming season on loan and continue his development. It appears that he may not receive sufficient playing time at Arsenal, which is why a loan move to another club would be the best option for his career progression.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Azeez needs to find a temporary home where he can play often this season. Otherwise, he will lose some momentum in his bid to fully develop his career as a top professional.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…