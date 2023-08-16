Barcelona’s young Spanish international interested in signing with Arsenal Women by Michelle

As per Arseblog’s Tim Stillman, Arsenal Women are considering signing Barcelona centre-back Laia Codina.

It is no secret that Jonas Eidevall is keen to bolster his central defence, considering Rafaelle’s departure and Leah Williamson’s ACL injury, which will keep her out longer. He has already signed Swedish defender Amanda Ilestedt and is now looking to recruit another.

Codina would be a fine addition to Arsenal. She will inject a winning mentality into the team. At only 23, she has already picked up several winning medals. Since 2019, she has helped Barca lift three Liga F titles. She has also helped the club win the Spanish Cup, the Super Cup, and two Champions Leagues.

Though she has yet to be a sure-starter for Barca, with the quality of the Barca Women’s squad, even getting minutes means you are quality.

Codina was selected for Spain’s 2023 Women’s World Cup squad. Although she didn’t start any group games, she started and scored in Spain’s 5-1 win over Switzerland in the round of 16. After impressing against Switzerland, she also got the nod to start versus the Netherlands, in the quarters of which they won 2-1 to set up a World Cup semi-final clash against her potential new teammates Lina Hurtig, Amanda Ilestedt, and Stina Blackstenius’ Sweden.

Spain Versus Sweden

Codina once again started as Spain beat Sweden 2-1 yesterday (15th August), which is unfortunate for our Swedish Gunners. Spain got their goals through substitutes Salma Paralluelo and Carmona Garcia, while Lina Hurting set up Blomqvist for Sweden’s consolation.

Little bit of Arsenal Women transfer news. Understand 23-year old Barcelona and #ESP centre half Laia Codina is a serious target. Arsenal want another centre half in this window to add to Amanda Ilestedt with Williamson injured and Rafaelle’s departure to Orlando Pride #AWFC — Tim Stillman (@Stillmanator) August 13, 2023

In the Spanish press, Codina is reported to be very interested in joining Arsenal, with Barcelona respecting her wishes and open to transfer negotiation.

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….