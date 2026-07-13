Barcola not for sale and Arsenal alternative target also difficult to sign

Paris Saint-Germain remain adamant that Bradley Barcola is not available for transfer despite continued interest from Arsenal in the France World Cup star.

Barcola has not started as many matches in Paris as some expected, leading to speculation that he could consider leaving the club this summer. That possibility has attracted the attention of Arsenal and several other leading European clubs, all of whom are monitoring his situation closely during the transfer window.

Arsenal face Barcola setback

The Gunners regard Barcola as one of their leading transfer targets and have been working behind the scenes in an effort to strengthen their attacking options. Liverpool have also been linked with the winger, highlighting the level of competition for one of the most highly rated young attackers in European football.

According to Independent Sport, Paris Saint-Germain have made it clear that Barcola will not be allowed to leave under any circumstances. The report indicates that the French champions remain determined to keep the forward as part of their plans despite growing interest from elsewhere.

Alvarez’s pursuit also remains difficult

The same report adds that Paris Saint-Germain have abandoned its interest in Julian Alvarez to retain Barcola. That development could leave Arsenal with a clearer path to pursue the Argentina international if they decide to intensify their efforts.

However, completing a move for Alvarez would also prove difficult. Atletico Madrid have repeatedly stated that the striker is not for sale and have maintained that any transfer would only be possible if his 500 million euro release clause were activated.

Arsenal remain eager to recruit a world-class attacker before the transfer window closes, but both Barcola and Alvarez currently appear difficult to sign. With their preferred targets seemingly unavailable, the club may eventually have to turn their attention towards alternative options as they continue their search for additional attacking quality ahead of the new season.

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