Barring a miracle, Arsenal fans can just move on and look forward to a busy summer

Will there be one more twist to come this season?

Well that was tough to take!

But who would have thought after the start that Arsenal had this season that we would be finishing the season in the top half of the table?

And I know that we should be aiming higher, of course we should, but given the lack of experience and the lack of squad depth alongside some of the poor performances we have put in, we have managed to make Europe this season, which looked far away at one point!

So, yes we have faltered, but there’s nothing we can do about it, we just have to accept it and move on!

The only thing we can do is hope for a miracle on the weekend and that we beat Everton and Spurs lose to Norwich.. (this is the point everyone falls off their chairs laughing)

Norwich have nothing to play for but pride, whereas Spurs have fourth place to play for so you work it out…

We have a tiny slither, if that, of hope, after Norwich drew with Wolves and could have easily won the game, but it seems as though the pendulum has swung in the way of Spurs and I don’t see it coming back our way!

I bet those three losses to Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton look even more of a missed opportunity now, don’t they!

The best thing we can do now is finish the season at home with a win and look forward to the summer, where yet again we are supposedly promised that we will be given the funds to spend big! So let’s see how true that is!

As of now though, all that is left to say is we have to keep together as a team, a club, a fan base, and more importantly as a football family. Because the boys regardless of if they finish fourth or fifth, have done well with the limited squad depth, strength and experience available.

It is no consolation but at least we won’t be finishing in eighth and we knew we weren’t going to finish in first, so we just have to take this on the chin and focus on what is to come, as this season is pretty much over!

Heads up Gooners the best is yet to come.. (Although it may take a few seasons, but we hope not!)

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

