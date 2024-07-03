Based on the Arsenal rumours, which starting XI would you you choose for next season?

With all of the rumours and speculation, what is the strongest lineup Mikel Arteta can field next season that would make you believe the Premier League title is on its way?

Based on the latest big Arsenal rumours, this is the team I will choose.

David Raya, who won the Golden Glove last summer, starts in goal. We’ve signed him on a permanent basis, and the hope is that he continues to flourish.

In defence, in addition to the usual suspects Ben White, William Saliba, and Gabriel Magalhaes, I’d also like to start Riccardo Calafiori, a player I hope we sign. There are promising claims about our interest in the Bologna defender, whom I believe we will eventually sign.

He’s top quality, and I see him instantly hitting the ground running. Looking at White, Saliba, Gabriel, and Calafiori’s backline, the key concern could be why Jurrien Timber isn’t starting. It’s evident that we might have fantastic defensive options next season, so the Dutchman will have to compete for a spot in the starting lineup.

In midfield, I’d start Declan Rice as a 6, then Martin Odegaard as an RCM, and Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino, whom Arteta reportedly spoke with over the phone in an attempt to persuade him to join us on a proposed £25 million deal to play as the LCM.

It is worth mentioning that Merino and Odegaard have already played together in such a setup at Real Sociedad, so there is something to build on.

In the attack, Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz keep their positions on the right wing and striker, respectively.

Sorry, Gabriel Martinelli fans, but I’m hoping we can sign Nico Williams, who I’d love to see light up Arsenal’s left wing next season.

So, my strongest Arsenal lineup is:

Raya

White-Saliba-Gabriel-Calafiori

Rice-Odegaard-Merino

Saka-Havertz-Williams

Which team would like to see Arsenal start with this coming season?

Daniel O

