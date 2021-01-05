“Battling for everything and fighting for every ball” Pundit singles out Arsenal ace for praise

Tony Cascarino has praised Alexandre Lacazette for responding well to the demands of Mikel Arteta.

The Frenchman has hit top form in recent games for the Gunners and that has helped them to recover from the temporary slump that they suffered a few weeks back.

In the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Lacazette was Arsenal’s main man, and he worked tirelessly in their game against Chelsea, which they won 3-1.

He scored in that game and his next two games for the club, but it is his work rate in the Chelsea match and subsequent games that impressed Cascarino.

The former Chelsea man says that it was his work-rate against the Blues that sets him apart.

Laca also battled for every ball in the game against West Brom and got his reward again with another goal in the match.

“I think he has been asked to work much harder as a centre-forward,” said Cascarino on talkSPORT.

‘I think his work ethic against Chelsea was extraordinary.

“Battling for everything and fighting for every ball against West Brom. His performances levels and his rewards for his hard work was the goals because that’s what I think Arteta wants him to do. To be a much bigger worker.

“We talked about centre-forwards working. If he does that then Lacazette is a real handful and he is your best centre-forward by a country mile. He’s clinical. I think when he plays with a little bit of anger in him, he plays really well. He showed that in recent weeks. He can be a real player.”

Arsenal will be looking to Laca to continue his scoring form in their next few games.