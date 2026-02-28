Bayer Leverkusen chief says Arsenal is favourite to win Champions League

Bayer Leverkusen director Simon Rolfes has expressed his excitement after drawing Arsenal in the Champions League round of 16, acknowledging that the Gunners are among the favourites to win the competition.

Arsenal progressed through the league phase in commanding fashion, winning every match they played. That dominant run has elevated them into the group of sides many clubs would have preferred to avoid at this stage. Nevertheless, Leverkusen will now attempt to test their credentials over two legs, promising to be a compelling encounter.

Respect for Arsenal’s development

Many observers expect Arsenal to advance, given their consistency and ambition to go all the way in the UCL this season. Their pathway to the latter stages appears favourable on paper, yet complacency would be a significant risk. Leverkusen, for their part, will be determined to prove they can compete with one of Europe’s most in-form sides.

According to the Metro, Rolfes welcomed the challenge and highlighted the appeal of the tie. He said, ‘I was delighted with the draw.

‘From a sporting perspective, both are obviously top opponents, but firstly, we’re facing two of our former players in Kai Havertz and Piero Hincapie, and secondly, we’re playing internationally. That’s what you compete for in the Champions League.

‘They [Arsenal] have an extremely good squad with a lot of physical but also technical quality, pace very well coordinated and organised.

‘They’ve actually developed their style of play a little better every season over the last few years, which is why they’re among the top favourites in the Champions League but also the Premier League.

‘They’re a top opponent but it’s also fun to compete against such players.’

Anticipation ahead of the tie

Rolfes’s remarks underline both his respect for Arsenal’s progress and his enthusiasm for the challenge. With both clubs eager to advance, the upcoming meetings promise high-quality football and significant drama.