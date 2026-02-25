Bayer Leverkusen man wants to face Arsenal next in Champions League

Arsenal are widely viewed as one of the sides to avoid when the Champions League draw is made this week. However, Jonas Hofmann of Bayer Leverkusen has expressed a desire to face the Gunners in the round of 16.

Arsenal were flawless in the league phase, winning every match and finishing as the top-ranked team. Their dominance has positioned them among the favourites to win the competition this season. Mikel Arteta’s side has been outstanding in Europe, combining defensive solidity with attacking efficiency.

It has also been difficult to identify a domestic rival capable of preventing them from mounting a serious Premier League title challenge. Their consistency across competitions has strengthened belief in their credentials.

A Team Few Want to Face

Arsenal will aim to maintain their impressive momentum in the knockout stage. On current form, they appear to possess one of the strongest squads left in the tournament. Depth, organisation and confidence have all contributed to their European success.

Most clubs would prefer to avoid drawing them at this stage. The threat posed by the Gunners is clear, and few opponents would willingly choose such a challenge.

Hofmann’s Preference

Despite that reputation, Hofmann is unfazed. After Bayer Leverkusen secured qualification through the playoff round, he indicated that facing Arsenal would be his preferred outcome.

As reported by the Metro, he said, “I think it’s a bit too early for a German German tie.

“It doesn’t have this Champions League character somehow. So if I could have my wish, then Arsenal.

“It would be a bit cooler to travel to London and for them to come here.”

His remarks suggest confidence within the Leverkusen camp. While Arsenal may be regarded as one of the competition’s strongest sides, Hofmann clearly relishes the prospect of testing himself against elite opposition on the European stage.