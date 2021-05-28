Bayer Leverkusen ready to test Arsenal’s resolve to wonderkid

Bayer Leverkusen are ready to make their move to try and land William Saliba from Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners made the bold move to sign the 20 year-old from St Etienne two summers ago, before allowing to spend 18 of the next 24 months out on loan in France.

Despite spending the opening months of the last campaign in North London, Saliba strongest involvement for the senior side was sitting as an unused substitute in the Community Shield and League Cup, which ultimately played it’s part in his decision to depart on loan in January.

The working relationship between Saliba and Arteta remains unknown, but the interest from the Bundesliga could well excite our young star, who may already have his back up after his previous exclusion.

Bayer Leverkusen are claimed by Kicker to be impressed by the centre-back’s performances in France, and are keen to bring him to Germany, where a first-team role is expected to be offered.

Mikel Arteta may have other ideas however, with David Luiz as confirmed as leaving the club, which could open the door for Saliba to get his chance in our first-team squad.

The young defender may have other ideas however, but with Arsenal currently having him tied until the summer of 2024, the ball is most definitely in our court.

Will Arteta already know his intentions with Saliba?

Patrick