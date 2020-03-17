Bayer Leverkusen reportedly prefers to sell winger to Arsenal

Bayer Leverkusen would rather sell Leon Bailey to Arsenal than to Bayern Munich

The Jamaican has been in fine form since he moved to Germany and he helped Bayer beat Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox last week.

He was watched by Chelsea in that game as he came off the bench to score the final goal for his side.

Manchester United are also keen on him, but Mikel Arteta hopes that he can beat them to the winger’s signature.

Arsenal signed Nicolas Pepe for a record fee last summer, but the Ivorian is still struggling to get to grips with the Premier League.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has also been used on the left-wing by the team, but the arrival of Bailey would see him used more centrally and help the Gunners have speed on the counter-attack.

Bayern Munich has been tapping up the best talents in the Bundesliga over the years, but Bayer are determined to make sure they don’t sign Bailey and the Germans will hope that Arsenal can come up with the fee that is required to sign the speedster, according to the Express.

Mikel Arteta is preparing for a major summer overhaul of his team but he could be asked to sell some of his best players before they can sign Bailey.