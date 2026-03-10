Bayer Leverkusen v Arsenal match preview and prediction

Arsenal are set to face Bayer Leverkusen tomorrow in their first Champions League match since the conclusion of the league phase. The Gunners were the standout team during the initial stage of the competition, winning all of their matches, but the knockout rounds represent a different challenge altogether.

Despite being handed what appears to be a favourable draw on paper, Arsenal are aware of the difficulties that await at this stage. Last season, Liverpool finished first in the league phase but were eliminated in the round of 16, demonstrating that early success does not guarantee progress in the knockout rounds.

Anticipating a Challenging Encounter

The match promises to be intriguing, as Leverkusen will approach the game with less pressure than Arteta’s side and will be eager to make life difficult on home soil. Arsenal have experience travelling to demanding grounds in the previous phase of the competition and emerged successfully, and they will aim to replicate that performance against the German side.

The BayArena is renowned for hosting some of the most passionate supporters in European football, and the atmosphere is expected to provide a significant boost for the home team. Arsenal will need to be prepared for a hostile environment and remain focused on executing their game plan effectively.

Historical Context and Expectations

These teams last met in a competitive setting during the 2002 Champions League, with Arsenal emerging victorious over two legs. More recently, in the summer of 2024, the Gunners recorded a 4-1 win over Leverkusen in a friendly, highlighting their ability to score freely against the German outfit.

While friendly results are not always indicative of competitive outcomes, Arsenal will be confident of securing a positive result based on their current form and experience at the highest level of European football. The team’s objective remains clear: to advance in the Champions League while maintaining the momentum they built during the league phase.

Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen 1-3 Arsenal