Bayer Leverkusen wants to hijack Arsenal’s move for German midfielder

Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign Leon Goretzka when he becomes a free agent at the end of the season, but the midfielder is attracting increasing interest from other clubs. The Gunners have been monitoring his situation as he runs down his current deal, viewing him as a potential addition who could strengthen their midfield options.

Tottenham were initially considered Arsenal’s main rivals for his signature. However, the race has now intensified. Goretzka had the opportunity to leave Bayern Munich during the most recent transfer window, yet he opted against a move, preferring not to change clubs in the middle of the campaign. That decision means he will be in a position to assess his options more freely in the summer.

Arsenal Seek Experience and Winning Mentality

Arsenal’s current squad, while talented, does not include many players with an extensive record of winning major honours. Goretzka’s arrival could address that gap. As a serial winner with Bayern Munich, he has enjoyed a successful career at the highest level of European football. His experience and familiarity with competing for titles could prove valuable to a side aiming to sustain success domestically and in Europe.

The club’s hierarchy is therefore understood to be pushing to secure his services once he becomes available. His leadership qualities and pedigree would align with Arsenal’s ambition to build a squad capable of consistent achievement.

Bayer Leverkusen Enter the Race

According to FC Bayern Insider, Bayer Leverkusen has now entered the race for Goretzka’s signature. The Bundesliga side is reportedly eager to keep him in Germany and is prepared to make an effort to persuade him to remain in the German top flight rather than seek a new challenge abroad.

With multiple suitors expressing interest, the midfielder faces a significant decision regarding the next stage of his career. Whether he opts for a move to the Premier League or chooses to remain in familiar surroundings will become clear in the months ahead.