Bayer Leverkusen will need patience before signing Xhaka

Bayer Leverkusen is confident that they will secure the signing of Granit Xhaka from Arsenal before the start of the upcoming season. While Xhaka had arguably his best season at Arsenal last year, he is still being linked with a move away from the club.

Although Arsenal would prefer to retain the Swiss international for another season, it appears increasingly likely that he will depart. While there was speculation that Xhaka’s desire to return to Germany was motivated by his wife, he denied those rumours. However, his departure from the Emirates Stadium remains a possibility.

Inside Futbol reports that Bayer Leverkusen believes they don’t need to rush in their pursuit of Xhaka as they are confident he will join them before the start of the new season. Leverkusen is determined to establish itself as one of the top clubs in Germany, and they see Xhaka as a player who can contribute significantly to achieving that goal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka was in superb form last season, but the midfielder is not getting younger and now is the time for us to build for the future instead of giving new deals to older players.

Several younger midfielders will replace him and offer long-term value to us as a team if we sign them instead.

