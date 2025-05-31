Bayern Munich adds Arsenal target to their summer shopping list

Arsenal are maintaining a strong interest in Nico Williams as they plan further reinforcements in their forward line ahead of next season. The Athletic Bilbao winger has long been admired by Mikel Arteta, with renewed efforts underway to bring the Spain international to the Emirates Stadium.

Williams has been a central figure for Athletic Club since his promotion to the senior side and was instrumental in Spain’s Euro 2024 campaign. Despite heavy interest from Arsenal and Barcelona last summer, he remained in Bilbao, but his future remains a subject of intense speculation as the transfer window approaches.

Barcelona Step Away as Arsenal Monitor the Market

Barcelona previously pushed to sign Williams, but they are no longer considered active in the race for the winger. Their shift in priorities gives Arsenal an opening to revisit the player without direct competition from the Catalan club.

Arsenal are searching for an additional wide attacker to support their push for domestic and European honours next term. With several first-team wingers under scrutiny, Williams offers a proven profile with international experience and tactical flexibility.

Bayern Join the Chase for Williams

However, Arsenal now face competition from Bayern Munich. According to Christian Falk in the Daily Briefing, the German champions are evaluating several wide options this summer.

Falk wrote:

“Bayern Munich are searching for a left winger. The current candidates are Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton), Nico Williams (Athletic Club) and Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace).”

The inclusion of Williams on Bayern’s shortlist indicates the high level of demand for his services. With his contract situation potentially offering leverage, the coming weeks may prove decisive.

Arsenal are expected to continue monitoring the player’s situation closely. While they remain interested, Bayern’s involvement could affect both availability and valuation. As Williams prepares for the new season, developments around his future will be watched with interest in North London.

