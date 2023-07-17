Bayern Munich boss admits that they wanted to beat Arsenal to Declan Rice

Declan Rice is a Gunner, but that’s not news. But if he hadn’t signed for Arsenal he could have been at Bayern Munich. The German giants, under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel, were keen to rob the Premier League of two of its finest stars, Declan Rice and Harry Kane.

Kane, they are still trying to sign, but as for Rice, they tried all they could; Tuchel called him and hinted at Bayern’s willingness to afford him, but they realised the 24-year-old only had eyes for Arsenal. This weekend, Rice sealed his Arsenal move from West Ham. Many have commented about the move, but I bet you will be intrigued to hear Thomas Tuchel’s comments about Rice’s move to the Emirates.

“It could have been an interesting addition to have a player with his character in the squad,” admitted Tuchel about Arsenal’s record signing, as per the Metro.

“He’s a good player, and he went to a good club. He has a profile that I don’t think we have in the squad. It could be interesting to have it.”

I love that Tuchel recognises what a gem Arteta has in his new £105 million acquisition. There’s no doubt the Rice will take Arsenal to the next level. He will bring some stability to Arsenal’s engine room. Thomas Partey helped the Gunners back to challenging for the PL title; Rice could be the one to guide them to winning it.

As Kiwior said a few weeks ago in relation to Timber’s swoop, “It’s great that Timber is joining. Let the best players play at Arsenal. Let’s win matches and win trophies together.”

Rice, who’s one of the best, has just done so. In him, Arsenal have the finest midfielders to play the game in the modern era.

Let-s win trophies together….

