Bayern Munich are favourites to sign player that Arsenal also wants

Arsenal will have to beat Bayern Munich before they can sign Bayer Leverkusen talent, Florian Wirtz as the German champions are now favourites to sign him, according to Bild via Transfermarketweb.

The prolific 18-year-old is one of Germany’s top players and looks set to join a bigger club soon.

Arsenal has been signing youngsters in their efforts to rebuild their squad and he fits into their plans.

The Gunners have been unafraid to splash money on youngsters whom they believe will provide long-term value and that could see them battle for Wirtz.

The teenager will spend at least one more season at Leverkusen before he joins a top club, however, Arsenal will struggle to sign him with their current league position.

If Wirtz stays at Leverkusen to develop for one more season, the Gunners could be back in the top four then and will compete against the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, whom the report says also want to sign him.

Wirtz has scored 4 goals and provided 5 assists in 6 Bundesliga games this season and he also has two goals from two Europa League matches.

These numbers are expected to get even better as the season continues.