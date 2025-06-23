Bayern Munich are showing interest in Arsenal regular

European giants Bayern Munich are showing concrete interest in Gabriel Martinelli and have already made contact with his entourage. While Arsenal continue their summer recruitment drive, they are also looking to trim the squad and reduce the wage bill – the club recently set an asking price for Martinelli. According to recent reports, first-team regulars could be moved on as part of that process, and Martinelli may be the first.

Bayern make contact with Martinelli’s camp

As per cfbayerninsider, Bayern are eager to recruit a new left winger and have identified the Brazilian as a key target. The German powerhouse has already reached out to Martinelli’s representatives to explore a potential deal. Arsenal are said to be demanding close to £50 million for the 23-year-old, whose contract is entering its final two years.

This is not the first time Martinelli has been discussed at Bayern. The report states that the Bundesliga side also considered a move while Thomas Tuchel was still in charge. The renewed interest follows Bayern’s failure to secure Nico Williams, who appears to be heading to Barcelona. Alongside Martinelli, Bayern are also monitoring Liverpool’s Luis Díaz and Cody Gakpo, as well as AC Milan’s Rafael Leão.

Despite some inconsistency in recent seasons, Martinelli remains one of the Premier League’s most explosive wingers. He registered over 15 goal contributions last term and still possesses the pace, flair, and pressing ability that make him a tempting option for elite clubs.

With Arsenal targeting a new left winger, the timing could be right for Martinelli to end his six-year spell at the Emirates.

Could a Martinelli exit fuel Arsenal’s winger hunt?

Should Martinelli depart, it could free up both wages and transfer funds to accelerate Arsenal’s pursuit of a new wide attacker. Their top target remains Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, and there is growing optimism that Los Blancos could be open to doing business after the Club World Cup.

That said, the Brazilian’s wage demands and expected fee will be considerable. Offloading Martinelli would not only streamline the squad but also support the financial structure needed to land a top-tier talent like Rodrygo.

Whether Martinelli actually moves on remains to be seen, but the interest from Bayern is certainly real. Gooners, would you cash in on him this summer?

Benjamin Kenneth

