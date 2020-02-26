Bayern Munich boss throws a dig at Arsenal over Serge Gnabry

Bayern Munich knew Serge Gnabry would be a star when he was at Arsenal.

Bayern Munich manager, Hans-Dieter Flick has claimed that he always knew that Serge Gnabry would be a great player even when the German was an Arsenal player.

Gnabry scored two goals against Chelsea in the Champions League last night to make it six goals in two games against Arsenal’s London rivals after scoring four against Tottenham in October.

Gnabry came through the ranks at Arsenal but he struggled to break into the Gunners’ first team at the time.

He went on loan to West Brom and still underperformed. Arsenal decided to cut their losses and sold him to Werder Bremen.

He joined Bayern Munich after just a season at Bremen and he has gone on to become one of the best players in the German Bundesliga and he has been in stunning form in the Champions League this season.

When asked if he was surprised at Gnabry’s career turn-around at Bayern, Flick claimed he always knew the boy was a great talent even when he was playing for Arsenal.

He said, as quoted in the Express: “No I’m happy. I have known him quite a long time.

“I saw how he played at Arsenal and I was intensive on following his career.

“You could tell on what he could do. Playing in Germany he is playing really well.

“He is developing and has got very good skills. I am pleased he is in Germany with us.”