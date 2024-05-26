Bayern Munich challenging Arsenal for Bundesliga star praised by Van Nistelrooy

Xavi Simons is set to decide his future again after a fantastic loan spell at RB Leipzig.

He also performed well during his time at PSV in the previous term, yet he may not be guaranteed game time at his parent club PSG next season.

This means he has to weigh his options once more, although PSG is reluctant to lose him permanently, and they might prefer another loan transfer.

His development over the last two seasons has caught the attention of Arsenal, and the Gunners are contemplating making a move for him.

However, Bayern Munich is also keen, as revealed by the Sun who also quotes former Manchester United star Ruud van Nistelrooy saying:

“Xavi Simons is in the spotlight, he is not a new discovery, but I think that he will continue to grow to a world-class level.

“I had him at PSV, now he is at Leipzig taking his next steps. I say that he is a player for a great team even as a starter.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Simons has been one of the outstanding talents in European football over the last two seasons, and if he keeps developing well, he will reach the top of world football.

However, he might favour a move to Bayern, having already played in Germany.

ADMIN COMMENT

