Bayern Munich clause makes Arsenal’s move for Zirkzee complicated

Bayern Munich holds a clause in Joshua Zirkzee’s future that could complicate Arsenal’s pursuit of the Bologna striker.

Zirkzee has emerged as one of the standout attackers in Serie A this season, drawing attention from clubs like Arsenal seeking reinforcements in that position.

The Gunners have been linked with several names, and Zirkzee is among the prominent options they are considering.

While Arsenal might be keen to secure the deal swiftly once the transfer window reopens in the summer to have the striker join them for pre-season, it won’t be a straightforward process. The Sun reports that Bayern Munich inserted a buy-back clause in the transfer that took Zirkzee to Bologna.

This clause stipulates that Bayern has the right to match any offer from another club for Zirkzee’s signature. Therefore, if Arsenal makes an offer, Bayern has the option to match the amount and potentially reclaim the striker.

The report suggests that Bayern is closely monitoring Zirkzee’s progress in Italy, indicating that any move for the striker may face the added complexity of Bayern’s buy-back clause.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bayern expected Zirkzee to become a top player and that is why they added that buy-back clause in the agreement.

This poses a significant obstacle for us, but if they do not trigger his return, we could have our man.

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our battering of Crystal Palace by our BRAZILIAN EAGLE HUNTERS

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…