Bayern Munich considers making a move for Arsenal star

Bayern Munich has been linked with a potential move for Kai Havertz in the next transfer window, and it remains to be seen how Arsenal would respond to such interest. The Gunners regard the German as one of their most important players and have invested significant effort in getting him back to full fitness after a difficult period.

Havertz spent most of 2025 sidelined through injury, and the attacker is keen to put those setbacks behind him and contribute more consistently in 2026. Arsenal views the current year as a crucial one, with the club determined to maintain strong performances until the end of the season and secure trophies. Havertz is expected to play an important role in those ambitions, raising questions over whether this campaign could be his final season at the club or whether he will remain beyond it.

Bayern Interest Raises Questions

According to Fichajes, Bayern Munich has been monitoring Havertz closely and was waiting for him to regain full fitness before making a move. Now that he is back, the German giants are reportedly keen to tempt him into a return to Germany. Bayern was unable to sign Havertz when he left Bayer Leverkusen, but they are now prepared to add him to their squad if circumstances allow.

The renewed interest comes at a time when Havertz is focused on re-establishing himself at Arsenal following his injury struggles. His priority remains contributing on the pitch, particularly as the Gunners aim to remain competitive until the end of the season.

Arsenal’s Stance on Havertz

From Arsenal’s perspective, Havertz is considered a key figure within the squad. The club believes he has an important role to play and may be reluctant to allow him to join another team. Having worked hard to restore him to fitness, the Gunners are expected to value his presence highly as they pursue their objectives.

With interest growing and important decisions ahead, Havertz’s future will be closely watched as the season progresses.