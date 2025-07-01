Bayern Munich continues to watch Arsenal man and is considering an approach

Bayern Munich have not abandoned their interest in Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli, as they continue their efforts to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

Martinelli has been a key figure for Arsenal over recent campaigns and remains highly regarded by manager Mikel Arteta. Although last season was not his most prolific, the Brazilian still demonstrated his value to the team, especially during periods when other players were unavailable or underperformed. His work rate, pace and creativity ensured he stood out with several impressive displays.

Martinelli’s Future Uncertain Amid Transfer Activity

Arsenal’s links with several wide players this summer have raised questions about Martinelli’s long-term role in the squad. Notably, the club’s reported interest in Nico Williams could directly impact the Brazilian’s playing time. Should Williams make the switch to North London, Martinelli may face increased competition for a starting place on the wing.

Despite this, Bayern Munich’s interest in Martinelli remains independent of Arsenal’s transfer plans. According to a report by Football Insider, the German club are still keen to bring the winger to the Allianz Arena and are expected to intensify their pursuit in the coming weeks. Bayern are also tracking Williams, who is believed to favour a move to Barcelona, prompting the Bavarians to expand their list of targets.

Bayern Continues Strategic Recruitment

With Bayern Munich changing as they look to reclaim domestic and European dominance, the club are prioritising dynamic attacking options, and Martinelli fits the profile. The Brazilian’s age, versatility and top-level experience make him a desirable option for the Bundesliga giants.

Nevertheless, Martinelli should not be made available for transfer. He is among Arsenal’s most important players and has consistently delivered when needed. As the club prepares for another competitive season, retaining key individuals such as Martinelli will be crucial to their ambitions both domestically and in Europe.

