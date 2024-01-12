Bayern Munich could spoil Arsenal’s plans for Serie A striker

Joshua Zirkzee has caught the attention of Arsenal as they seek to bolster their attacking options with a new striker. The player is currently impressing at Bologna in the Italian top flight, contributing to their competitive position for a top-four finish.

Mikel Arteta needs a forward who can enhance Arsenal’s goal-scoring capabilities, and Zirkzee appears to be a potential addition to the squad. Bologna, known as a selling club, has a positive relationship with Arsenal following the Gunners’ acquisition of Takehiro Tomiyasu from them.

While a move to Arsenal could be considered a significant career step for Zirkzee, Fabrizio Romano in his Caught Offside column reports a potential obstacle that Arsenal may face. The report suggests that Bayern Munich may have a buy-back clause in the agreement they had before selling Zirkzee to Bologna. This clause could give Bayern the option to bring the striker back to Munich, potentially complicating Arsenal’s pursuit of the player.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This agreement could be a problem for us, but Zirkzee could help us get the deal over the line if he insists he wants to move to the Emirates and not the Allianz Arena.

We also probably have to wait until the end of the season to pull off the transfer.

