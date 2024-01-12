Bayern Munich could spoil Arsenal’s plans for Serie A striker

Joshua Zirkzee has caught the attention of Arsenal as they seek to bolster their attacking options with a new striker. The player is currently impressing at Bologna in the Italian top flight, contributing to their competitive position for a top-four finish.
Mikel Arteta needs a forward who can enhance Arsenal’s goal-scoring capabilities, and Zirkzee appears to be a potential addition to the squad. Bologna, known as a selling club, has a positive relationship with Arsenal following the Gunners’ acquisition of Takehiro Tomiyasu from them.
While a move to Arsenal could be considered a significant career step for Zirkzee, Fabrizio Romano in his Caught Offside column reports a potential obstacle that Arsenal may face. The report suggests that Bayern Munich may have a buy-back clause in the agreement they had before selling Zirkzee to Bologna. This clause could give Bayern the option to bring the striker back to Munich, potentially complicating Arsenal’s pursuit of the player.
Just Arsenal Opinion
This agreement could be a problem for us, but Zirkzee could help us get the deal over the line if he insists he wants to move to the Emirates and not the Allianz Arena.
We also probably have to wait until the end of the season to pull off the transfer.
Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our latest defeat in the FA Cup against Liverpool
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
The striker you mentioned is not world class and certainly not good enough for Arsenal to win them the League.
The best option is world class consistent Santiago Gimenez, who scores 20 plus goals every year.
The mexican international has also so far scored an impressive 18 goals this season from only 16 games played.
Westham are about to make an accepted bid of £52 million for the 22 year old striker. He scores everywhere he goes, both domestic, international and in Europe.
If Westham beat Arsenal to this available striker then Arteta and Edu should be sacked.
Arsenal have the money. FFP rules state that Arsenal being the second largest financial club in England, can spend up to £248 million NET per season due to the financial size of the club, which is bigger than both Man City and Chelsea. The only club to have a bigger FFP NET spend limit is Man united at £262 million NET.
Seeing as Arsenal’s NET spend has so far this season been Apx £125 million after players in and out, that leaves Arsenal with a possible NET spend of £123 million. So no worries about breaking FFP Rules. No where near. Come on Arteta, buy world class not ordinary.
Thanks for clearing up the FFP thing, it’s always baffled me quite a bit.
Gimenez is a great shout. Eredivisie strikers are a strange bunch, you can never know what kind of striker you’ll get. You can get anything from Luis Suarez to Jozy Altidore. Both scored +30 goals in a season for their clubs in Eredivisie.