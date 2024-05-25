Bayern Munich could spoil Arsenal’s plans for Spanish star

Dani Olmo is one of the players that Arsenal has targeted to add to their squad this summer.

The Spaniard has been proving his worth at RB Leipzig for several seasons, and it is just a matter of time before he moves to a bigger European side.

That could happen this summer, with Arsenal likely to launch an approach for his signature before the transfer window closes.

The Gunners have some of the finest attackers in their squad, but Olmo’s profile is still an exciting one to add.

The Spaniard could bet on himself to break into the team despite the competition for places he will encounter at the Emirates.

However, The Sun revealed that Arsenal is not the only club showing interest in his signature, with Bayern Munich also wanting to buy the attacker.

The Germans are rebuilding their squad under a new manager, and Olmo could become one of the latest additions to their star-studded team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Olmo has been one of the most underrated players in European football over the last few seasons.

He has developed well at Leipzig and this summer is a good time to move for him.

