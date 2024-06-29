Bayern Munich encounters Olise obstacle. Should Arsenal challenge them?

Bayern Munich has reportedly agreed on personal terms with Michael Olise over a proposed move this summer.

The German club moved ahead of the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea to convince the Frenchman to join them.

Vincent Kompany, recently named Bayern’s manager, is looking to add some fine Premier League talents to his squad, and Olise is one of the stars he wants to sign.

However, a report in The Sun claims the Germans may have encountered problems as they tried to negotiate his transfer fee. Crystal Palace is not interested in negotiations and insists his release clause must be paid in full.

This is delaying the transfer and could offer Arsenal and other Premier League clubs a chance to sign him this summer.

Olise is considered one of the best youngsters the Gunners can add to their squad, and if his move to Bayern collapses, the Londoners could hijack the transfer.

Olise would be a solid backup to Bukayo Saka, but he might want regular game time, which will be difficult for him to get at the Emirates.

