Bayern Munich forward weighing future amid Arsenal interest

Leroy Sané is understood to be taking his time over a decision on his future, with a move to the Premier League, potentially to Arsenal, still firmly on the table, according to CF Bayern Insider reports. The Germany international, whose Bayern Munich contract runs out on 30th June, will use Bayern’s participation in the Club World Cup as an opportunity to reflect on whether he should remain in Munich or seek a fresh challenge in England.

While Bayern have invited Sané to join their squad for the tournament, he has declined their recent contract extension offer and is yet to indicate his preference. Arsenal have reportedly held “concrete” talks and emerged as a leading option, outpacing London rivals Tottenham, as per the report. Sané’s partner is said to favour a move to London, reinforcing the appeal of a transfer to the Emirates.

Arsenal poised to offer fresh challenge

With Mikel Arteta prioritising further attacking reinforcements after a goal-shy season, Sané’s arrival would add experience, pace and Premier League know‑how to the squad. His decision looms large as he plots his next career step that could revitalise Arsenal’s forward line.

Sané must reach a verdict soon. Bayern’s deadline for his contract decision draws close, but Europe’s biggest prize on their USA tour allows him extra time. Sané is now understood to be unlikely to make a final decision before they depart for the Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, other suitors such as Galatasaray and Tottenham remain interested, but the former Manchester City man is understood to favour London. Sane previously worked with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta at Man City.

Arsenal must now decide whether to press on and present a compelling proposal, both in terms of wages and sporting ambition.

What happens next

The next few weeks will be pivotal. Should Sané remain non-committal until after the tournament, Bayern may attempt to renegotiate. Arsenal risk losing him to a rival or risk facing a free agent signing at a late stage. That said, the Gunners may also gain a major coup if they can convince him that Arteta’s project offers a competitive platform, Champions League football, a clear role on the right wing and a desire to rediscover his Premier League form.

At 29, Sané remains in peak years for a wide attacker. His pace, flair and big-match pedigree could boost Arsenal’s prospects significantly. As the summer window approaches, all eyes will be on whether Arteta’s side can seal a high-profile free transfer, and whether Sané will embrace a fresh chapter at the Emirates.

