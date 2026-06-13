Bayern Munich gets serious about beating Arsenal to attacker

Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United this summer and are set to challenge Arsenal for his signature, according to Team Talk. The England international remains one of the most recognisable names in European football and continues to attract interest from elite clubs.

Rashford spent last season on loan at Barcelona, where he won the La Liga title while playing an important role in the club’s success. The attacker is understood to be keen on returning to Spain, having enjoyed both the experience and the opportunity to compete for major honours.

Barcelona’s stance could shape the transfer battle

Despite Rashford’s desire to return to Catalonia, Barcelona have opted to complete a move for Anthony Gordon instead. The Spanish side reportedly view Rashford as an option they would only pursue if Manchester United lower their asking price during the current transfer window.

Barcelona’s reluctance to commit to a deal initially appeared to strengthen Arsenal’s chances of securing the forward’s signature. The Gunners have been linked with the attacker as they seek to add more quality and experience to their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

Bayern Munich emerge as serious contenders

However, Bayern Munich have now entered the race and are said to regard Rashford as a significant transfer target. The German champions are expected to do everything possible to convince him to move to the Bundesliga rather than remain in the Premier League with Arsenal.

Bayern’s interest has intensified after missing out on Gordon, and Rashford’s situation presents them with another opportunity to strengthen their attack. The club’s status as one of Europe’s biggest sides could also prove influential in any negotiations that take place over the coming weeks.

Rashford continues to wait to see whether Barcelona revive their interest, but if the Catalans fail to make a move, he may prefer a transfer away from England. In that scenario, Bayern could hold an advantage over Arsenal in the battle to secure his signature this summer.

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