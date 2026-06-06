Bayern Munich has added Arsenal man to their shopping list

Bayern Munich are eager to strengthen their options on the wings during this transfer window and have reportedly identified an Arsenal star as a potential target.

The German champions are expected to remain active in the market as they seek to enhance their squad ahead of another demanding season. Their recruitment strategy appears focused on adding quality and depth in wide areas, with several names under consideration.

Gabriel Martinelli has emerged as one of the players attracting interest from Bayern. The Brazilian continues to be regarded as an important member of the Arsenal squad and has consistently produced strong performances when called upon.

His pace, work rate and attacking quality have contributed significantly to the Gunners’ recent success, reinforcing his reputation as one of the Premier League’s most exciting wide players.

Bayern identify Martinelli as a target

According to Team Talk, Bayern are interested in making a move for Martinelli because they view him as one of the finest wingers available to strengthen their squad.

The report suggests that Bayern initially prioritised a move for Anthony Gordon during this transfer window. However, after failing to secure that transfer, they have been forced to explore alternative options, with Martinelli now among the players being considered.

Arsenal are likely to be reluctant to part with a player of Martinelli’s calibre, particularly given his importance to the team. Nevertheless, transfer speculation surrounding the attacker has continued to gather momentum.

Arsenal could face a difficult decision

Martinelli has been tipped to leave Arsenal this summer, and if he were to depart, he would be expected to join one of the elite clubs in world football.

The Brazilian will naturally want to continue competing at the highest level, and a move to Bayern could prove attractive given their status as one of Europe’s biggest clubs and the quality already present within their squad.

The report further claims that Bayern could submit a substantial offer for Martinelli, an amount that may tempt Arsenal into considering a sale before the transfer window closes. Any transfer fee received could also provide the Gunners with additional resources to reinvest in strengthening other areas of their squad.

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