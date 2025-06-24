Bayern Munich interest in Arsenal Winger divides Gooner opinion

On Sunday, it emerged that Bayern Munich are exploring the possibility of signing Gabriel Martinelli from Arsenal, as reported. The suggestion that the German giants could submit a tempting offer has left Gooners split down the middle.

Some supporters believe allowing Martinelli to leave would be a major misstep. They argue that Arsenal are already pursuing a top-level left winger, someone capable of elevating the team’s attack, and that selling the Brazilian would leave Mikel Arteta needing not one, but two options on the left flank.

From that viewpoint, a club serious about challenging for major honours does not part ways with Martinelli, regardless of who is brought in as a new starter.

Martinelli’s output and squad value

There is also a belief that Martinelli offers more long-term value as a back-up than 30-year-old Leandro Trossard. Statistically, Martinelli remains one of the most productive wide players in the league.

Only four wingers have delivered more combined goals and assists in the last three Premier League seasons:

Mohamed Salah: 108 appearances, 106 goal contributions

Bukayo Saka: 98 appearances, 66 goal contributions

Bryan Mbeumo: 101 appearances, 59 goal contributions

Son Heung-min: 101 appearances, 59 goal contributions

Gabriel Martinelli: 104 appearances, 49 goal contributions

Retaining the 24-year-old would signal ambition and a shift from a “one in, one out” approach to building true squad depth, arguably the defining theme of this summer window.

Time to cash in or build depth?

Still, others suggest there is logic in selling. If Arsenal do sign a top-tier winger such as Rodrygo, Martinelli’s valuation could drop significantly next season. In a market where clubs like Liverpool may demand around £35 million for a player like Jarell Quansah, Arsenal could potentially secure upwards of £60 million for Martinelli now.

This raises a deeper question. Why are Arsenal even chasing a left winger if Martinelli remains at the club?

The answer may lie in the elevated standards now expected under Arteta. His project demands elite-level consistency. While Martinelli has performed well, there is a view that well may no longer be enough. Some believe this is the ideal time to sell and reinvest in a player who offers greater reliability or upside.

Given Arsenal’s struggles in generating strong sales historically, genuine interest in Martinelli could represent an opportunity too good to ignore.

What do you think Gooners?

Daniel O

