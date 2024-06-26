Bayern Munich is now competing with Arsenal for Premier League midfielder

Arsenal is facing increased competition in their bid to sign Amadou Onana, as it appears he might leave Everton this summer.

Onana has consistently been one of the best players at Everton and continues to demonstrate that he is suited for a bigger club. The Belgian regularly attracts attention from top clubs across Europe, and this summer could mark his departure from Everton.

Despite the Merseyside club’s efforts to retain him thus far, Arsenal is keen on adding him to their squad. However, a report in The Sun claims there is serious competition for his signature, with Bayern Munich being the latest club attempting to hijack Arsenal’s move for him.

Under Vincent Kompany, the Germans have shown interest in several Premier League stars, and Onana has recently been added to their wishlist. The report states that if Bayern fails to secure Joao Palhinha once again, they will shift their focus to the Everton star.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Onana is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and we understand why several clubs want to sign him.

If he is an important target for us, we need to act fast to add him to our squad as soon as possible.

