Bayern Munich is pushing hard to beat Arsenal to England international

Bayern Munich is pushing hard to win the race for Anthony Gordon, which they are contesting alongside Arsenal ahead of the end of this season.

The Englishman has been in fantastic form over the last few campaigns, and Newcastle United could lose him at the end of the term, with doubts growing over their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

Arsenal want to ensure their squad contains some of the best players in Europe and have continued to monitor leading talent across the continent. Gordon is understood to be one of the names admired as the club considers ways to strengthen their attacking options.

Bayern Munich increases its pursuit

The Gunners are expected to review their wide options this summer, and if Gabriel Martinelli departs, they may need a high-quality replacement. However, according to Sky Germany, Bayern Munich have intensified its efforts to sign Gordon.

The Bavarian side has regularly recruited players with Premier League experience, and Gordon could be attracted by the opportunity to test himself in a new league while competing for major honours in Germany.

That interest may complicate Arsenal’s hopes of securing a deal, particularly if Bayern move quickly and present a strong sporting project.

Arsenal remain in the race

Despite Bayern’s push, the race is still viewed as open, and Arsenal remain capable of making a compelling proposal to the player’s representatives.

The Gunners can offer Premier League continuity, a leading role in the squad and the chance to compete at the highest level domestically and in Europe.

Much may depend on Newcastle United’s stance, the player’s own preference and the financial packages offered by each side in the coming months.

For Arsenal, Gordon would represent a dynamic addition with proven Premier League quality, but competition from Bayern means any move is unlikely to be straightforward.