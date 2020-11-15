Bayern Munich joins Arsenal in race for impressive young midfielder

Lothar Matthaus has revealed that Bayern Munich will certainly be thinking about signing Arsenal target, Dominik Szoboszlai.

The young Hungarian has emerged as one of Europe’s best teenage midfielders over the past two seasons.

His fine form for RB Salzburg has seen all the top teams become interested in signing him.

Arsenal has considered him as an alternative to Lyon’s Houssem Aouar, but they face competition from Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Matthaus is now suggesting that Bayern Munich is also planning a swoop for him.

The former Germany international, who has managed Hungary, was speaking about the midfielder recently, and he claimed that he was a “gem”.

He also likened him to top German talent, Kai Havertz who has just moved to the Premier League with Chelsea.

“He is a gem,” Matthaus said in an interview with Munchner Abendzeitung. “He’s like Kai Havertz.

“He could move to RB Leipzig in January, but I’m convinced that every top club in Europe has him on their list, including FC Bayern.”

Arsenal might have an advantage in the race as the midfielder would almost certainly start playing if he joined the Gunners.

However, he may struggle to earn a starting place at Bayern Munich should he move there.