Bayern Munich joins Arsenal in the race for Premier League midfielder

Sandro Tonali is becoming an increasingly difficult transfer target for Arsenal as interest in his signature continues to grow across Europe. The midfielder has attracted attention from several elite clubs, complicating the Gunners’ efforts to secure his services.

Arsenal were reportedly presented with a late opportunity to sign Tonali during the January transfer window, but there was insufficient time to complete a deal. That missed opportunity has now heightened the possibility of a move at the end of the current season, even though Newcastle United remain keen to retain him within its squad.

Growing European interest

The level of competition for Tonali’s signature is intensifying, with multiple top clubs across the continent monitoring his situation. This growing interest significantly reduces Arsenal’s chances of completing a straightforward transfer, as they are unlikely to be the only club pursuing negotiations in the summer.

As reported by Fichajes, Bayern Munich have now entered the race to sign the midfielder. The German side is expected to strengthen its squad at the end of the term and has identified Tonali as a key addition who could enhance its midfield options.

Arsenal’s hopes and uncertainty

Bayern Munich already possess a squad filled with world-class talent, yet they consider Tonali to be a player capable of elevating their team further. Their interest suggests that they will make a serious effort to secure his signature, adding further pressure on Arsenal in the pursuit of the Italian.

It remains uncertain whether Tonali is willing to leave the Premier League at the end of the season. Arsenal, however, are hopeful that he will prefer to remain in England, which would provide them with a significant advantage in negotiations. Should that prove to be the case, it could strengthen their chances of bringing him to the Emirates, although the competition for his signature ensures that any potential deal will be far from straightforward.