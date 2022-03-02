Bayern Munich joins the club competing with Arsenal for Championship star

Bayern Munich has become the latest club looking to compete with Arsenal for Djed Spence.

The 21-year-old currently plays for Nottingham Forest on loan from Middlesbrough.

He has been a revelation for the Championship side and impressed in matches against Arsenal and Leicester City in the FA Cup.

The Gunners are currently rebuilding their squad, and they will add new players to the group in the summer again.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been adding young talents to their playing group, and Spence fits that description.

However, it would not be easy for them to win the race for his signature, with more clubs joining the race.

The Daily Mail claims several other clubs are monitoring him, and the latest is Bayern Munich.

The Germans are looking to add some young English talents to their squad and consider him an ideal target.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Spence has been a revelation as he plays for Forest, and he is a solid player to sign as a backup to Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The Japanese star is one of our best signings and he will be Arsenal’s main man for a long time.

However, Spence will be a skilled player to add to the squad as a competition for him.

