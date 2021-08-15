Bayern Munich looking to sign Arsenal defensive target

Bayern Munich has become the latest club to show an interest in Arsenal target, Thilo Kehrer.
The German has fallen down the pecking order at PSG following the arrival of Sergio Ramos.
PSG has spent a lot of money on wages this summer and might need to offload some of their current options to balance their accounts.
The French club has now made Kehrer available for transfer, which could prompt Arsenal to return to sign him.
Metro Sport reported last month that the Gunners are interested in a move for him.
After watching Pablo Mari and Ben White struggle in their league opener against Brentford, the Gunners could move for him again.
However, they will have to see off competition from German champions, Bayern, to sign him.
Todofichajes says the Bavarians have made him their priority target in this transfer window.
They know that PSG will be open to doing a deal for his signature and are prepared to offer 12m euros for him.
The offer would fall short of the 25m Euros that the Frenchmen want, but with no competition, they might accept the offer and offload him.
Kehrer remains one of the finest defenders at PSG and he might be the best partner to White at the heart of Arsenal’s defence.
17 CommentsAdd a Comment
That Saliba chap is looking quite good now isnt he, we should look into signing him.
I think we should just sign defenders for the remainder of the window.
After Ben Whites performance on Friday, we may have to 😂
He’s just about to kick off against Bordeaux 👍
Are you watching it Sue 😄
I am, Kev. Koscielny playing… Payet’s hair 🙈
I didn’t know you watched french football Sue 😯 2 former Arsenal players on opposite sides one who never played or is likely to under Arteta 🙄 haha how bad is it ? 😂
Saliba and Guendouzi up against Koscielny! Depends who’s playing, Kev..
Scary moments though, a Bordeaux player went down in the wall, no contact, my heart was in my mouth, just like Eriksen… he’s OK though, been substituted. Phew!
Like 2 little horns growing haha!
😂 it’s pretty much game over 2-0 you have to feel for Kos!
2-1 now, Siamois!
2-2 game on! You jinxed it, Siamois 🤣
Haha I seen him Sue would you style your hair like that ? 😂😂. Oh no what did they say it was ? It looks a good game too 😯 after the Arsenal game I haven’t watched any football I’m depressed 😂
No 🤣 Unknown at the moment, could’ve been the heat/dehydration?
They allowed him to play on for a few minutes before subbing him 😳
Was a good game.
I don’t believe it, you haven’t watched any?? Hammers were superb earlier.. Mancs yesterday, Ayling screamer! Apart from us, been a fantastic weekend.. Great advert for the PL!
And Ozil scored for Fenerbahce 😱
Haha some of these footballers and their hairstyles, are they footballers or models 😂 I couldn’t imagine Martin keown with that type of barnet 😂 yeah should have been taken off immediately 🙄 West ham look better than us again this season so it doesn’t look like it was a one off 😳 I actually saw Aylings goal on SSN screamer but Leeds are awful football is too kamikaze. Well Sue he’s earned his 300 grand a week 😆
I can’t believe it! How wrong was I that’s how well I know French football!!😂
🤣👍
👍