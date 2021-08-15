Bayern Munich looking to sign Arsenal defensive target

Bayern Munich has become the latest club to show an interest in Arsenal target, Thilo Kehrer.

The German has fallen down the pecking order at PSG following the arrival of Sergio Ramos.

PSG has spent a lot of money on wages this summer and might need to offload some of their current options to balance their accounts.

The French club has now made Kehrer available for transfer, which could prompt Arsenal to return to sign him.

Metro Sport reported last month that the Gunners are interested in a move for him.

After watching Pablo Mari and Ben White struggle in their league opener against Brentford, the Gunners could move for him again.

However, they will have to see off competition from German champions, Bayern, to sign him.

Todofichajes says the Bavarians have made him their priority target in this transfer window.

They know that PSG will be open to doing a deal for his signature and are prepared to offer 12m euros for him.

The offer would fall short of the 25m Euros that the Frenchmen want, but with no competition, they might accept the offer and offload him.

Kehrer remains one of the finest defenders at PSG and he might be the best partner to White at the heart of Arsenal’s defence.