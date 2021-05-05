Bayern Munich looking to spoil Arsenal’s plans for Bellerin replacement

Arsenal is facing serious competition from Bayern Munich for the signature of Achraf Hakimi.

The Moroccan has been on the radar of the Gunners as the perfect replacement for Hector Bellerin.

Bellerin has been at Arsenal since 2011 when the Gunners poached him from Barcelona.

He remains a key member of their current team, but his performances in recent seasons haven’t been the best.

The full-back might be sold off in the summer if Arsenal is serious about making some money from his sale.

However, he would need to be replaced and Hakimi has emerged as the leading candidate to replace him.

The former Borussia Dortmund loanee has played an important role in Inter Milan winning Serie A this season, but they have some financial problems and will need to sell some of their players to keep things moving.

TZ via Four Four Two claims Bayern might rival Arsenal for his signature because their incoming manager, Julian Nagelsmann is a fan of the full-back.

Arsenal needs to win the Europa League to play in the Champions League next season and missing out on that could see Bayern Munich beat them to the signature of the Moroccan.