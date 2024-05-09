Bayern Munich looking to spoil Arsenal’s plans to sign La Liga star

Arsenal was initially pleased to hear that Barcelona might not be able to compete against them for the signature of Martin Zubimendi, as they pursue the Spanish midfielder.

However, their joy might be short-lived because another top European club has shown interest in the midfielder.

Zubimendi has established himself as one of the finest players in his position in European football and could have left Real Sociedad at the end of last season.

Despite interest from Arsenal and other top European clubs, the midfielder chose to remain at his current club to represent them in the Champions League.

Real Sociedad impressed in the group stage of the competition, and Zubimendi’s contributions only added to the reasons to sign him.

While Arsenal remains interested and reports suggest that Barcelona does not have the financial means to compete for his signature, they still appear to be the favourites.

However, a report on Mundo Deportivo reveals that the midfielder is also on the radar of Bayern Munich.

Given that Bayern Munich does not have any financial problems, they can compete against, and even outbid, Arsenal to sign him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zubimendi is a solid midfielder, so we should expect a lot of clubs to show interest in his signature.

We just need to focus on our own efforts to lure him to the Emirates and give him reasons to pick us over other clubs.

