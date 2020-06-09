Bayern Munich made a move for Arsenal target and they might return once again

Bayern Munich made a move for Marc Roca last summer, but their offer fell short of Espanyol’s valuation of the midfielder, according to a report in Spain via Sport.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks (TeamTalk) with Mikel Arteta considering the players to add to his Arsenal side in the summer.

The latest report from Sport is also claiming that AC Milan is also interested in signing the midfielder who has been in fine form for his Spanish team.

Sport are further claiming that Bayern Munich also wanted to sign him last summer.

Apparently, the Germans offered 20 million Euros for his signature, however, that was below the demands of Espanyol who pointed them to his release clause as the minimum fee that would be accepted for his signature

While Bayern never returned with an improved offer, the Germans didn’t close that chapter either meaning they could return to rival Arsenal for his signature.

The 23-year-old midfielder is currently contracted to the Catalan side until the summer of 2022 and his current release clause is set at 40 million Euros.

It is unclear how much Arteta will have to spend in the summer, however, paying that much for Roca would probably make him the only high profile signing in the upcoming transfer window.