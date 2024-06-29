Bayern Munich make plans to sign Arsenal target as they struggle to land Palhinha

In recent months, Amadou Onana has emerged as Arsenal’s primary midfield target as the Gunners seek to strengthen their midfield options.

Despite having some of the best midfielders in England, Arsenal is looking to fill the void left by Mohamed Elneny’s departure and the potential transfer of Thomas Partey.

Onana has proven to be one of the standout midfielders in the Premier League, but Everton is finding it difficult to retain him.

Aware that this could be Onana’s last season with them, Everton faces competition from Arsenal, who are keen to make him their next signing.

However, Bayern Munich is also in the race for Onana’s signature. According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, the German club is now aware of the cost required to secure the Belgian midfielder.

He wrote in his exclusive on Caught Offside:

“Amadou Onana from Everton is now an issue again. The Munich team now knows that Onana can leave for £52m [€61.4m at the current exchange rate]. The sum is higher than Palhinha, but Onana is also younger at 22 years old. The money would therefore be invested for the longer term.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Onana is a superb midfielder, and we can understand why there is a lot of competition for his signature.

If he is an important target for us, we must act fast and ensure he does not go to Bayern.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…