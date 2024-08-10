Bayern Munich makes a decision that could change Arsenal’s summer plans

Bayern Munich might have influenced Arsenal’s summer plans by making Kingsley Coman available for transfer.

According to Football London, Arsenal has long been interested in the French winger, who has an impressive track record as a serial winner. Coman has won league titles with PSG, Juventus, and Bayern Munich, bringing a wealth of experience in winning major trophies.

Arsenal is currently in the market for a new winger and has been trying to convince Nico Williams to join them. However, the Spanish winger, also a target for Barcelona and other clubs, seems reluctant to leave Athletic Bilbao. After winning Euro 2024, Williams has returned to training with Athletic Bilbao and appears committed to helping them this season.

Arsenal remains hopeful that Williams might eventually agree to join them, but the availability of Coman could prompt them to reconsider their options. Fabrizio Romano reports that Bayern is willing to let Coman go on loan with an option to buy, which could make it easier for Arsenal to explore this opportunity.

Coman is a very experienced winger who might be a fantastic backup to Bukayo Saka.

His trophy-laden career could also make him a respected player in the dressing room.

