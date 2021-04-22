Bayern Munich makes offer to Arsenal midfield target

Bayern Munich is set to beat Arsenal to the signature of Rennes midfielder, Edouardo Camavinga.

The Frenchman, 18, has emerged as one of the Gunners’ transfer targets ahead of next season, but they face serious competition from top European teams for his signature.

His emergence as a solid midfielder has been rapid and because he has refused to sign a new deal with his current team, he may leave them in the summer.

Arsenal signed Martin Odegaard in the last transfer window, but he might return to Real Madrid at the end of this campaign.

If the Gunners cannot keep the Norwegian, they would have to sign another midfielder and Camavinga is a target.

However, France Football says Bayern Munich is stealing a march on them in the race for his signature.

The Germans sold Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool in the summer and the report says they feel that they have been unable to replace the former Barcelona man until now.

They consider Camavinga the perfect replacement and they have moved ahead of Arsenal and his other suitors by offering him regular playing time.

The youngster might also find a move to Germany more interesting because he would walk into a dressing room that has a good presence of French players like Benjamin Pavard and Dayot Upamecano.