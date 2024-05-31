Bayern Munich new manager Vincent Kompany looking to raid Arsenal

Oleksandr Zinchenko could become one of Vincent Kompany’s first signings as the manager of Bayern Munich.

The Manchester City idol has just been named the latest manager of Bayern, and he will look to sign some talents from England.

Bayern has some of the world’s best players and has proven on several occasions why they are one of the biggest clubs globally.

Kompany will inherit some top talents to work with, yet he has been linked with a move for Zinchenko.

The Ukrainian is now struggling with increased competition for his spot at Arsenal, as the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jurrien Timber, and Jakub Kiwior can also play that role.

Bayern is likely to lose Alphonso Davies this summer, and a report on Mirror Football reveals Kompany could opt for Zinchenko to replace the Canadian.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zinchenko has many flaws, which are easily exposed when he plays, and we should sell him if a good offer arrives for his signature.

When he leaves, there will be replacements, and we will have a chance to sign a proper upgrade for the former Manchester City star.

But the money must be good enough before we can allow him to leave us.

