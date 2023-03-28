Bayern Munich ready for Arsenal Women after beating giants Wolfsburg to go top of Bundesliga.. by Michelle

Arsenal Women had a very rocky start to 2023 when they suffered 2 draws and a defeat in the WSL, as well as being knocked out of the FA Cup by Chelsea. However, that was then and this is now. Since beating Chelsea 3-1 to win the Conti Cup at the start of March our Gunners have recorded wins against Liverpool (2-0), Reading (4-0) and Spurs (5-1) and they are very much in-form and ready to take on Bayern Munich mid-week.

The 1st leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final took place in Munich last week, and though our Gunners put on a valiant show, particularly in the second-half, Bayern Munich won the 1st leg 1-0. If Arsenal are to progress to the semi-finals they need to bring everything to the game on Wednesday and they should be full of confidence after recent performances..

Bayern Munich though, will be feeling just as confident as they head to Emirates Stadium on Wednesday to take on our Gunners. As the Women’s Super League saw a table-changing weekend of football between the top 4, things took a massive turn for the better for Bayern Munich when they snatched top spot from German giants Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga Frauen, winning 1-0 with a goal from England international Georgia Stanway. Bayern Munich will be very much pumped up on arrival in London this week..

There were more that 20,000 Bayern Munich supporters at Allianz Stadium when our Gunners visited Munich. 15,000+ tickets have already been sold for the reverse fixture on Wednesday at Emirates Stadium. Tickets are still available to purchase here.

This is going to be a match!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….