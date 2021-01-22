Bayern Munich ready to sell former Arsenal target

Bayern Munich are open to finding a potential suitor for Corentin Tolisso, a player who has been linked with Arsenal previously.

TeamTalk claims that the Gunners could be open to such a deal, having previously been linked with a £70 Million bid for his signature, with him now set to be offloaded for a fraction of that price.

Tolisso was strongly linked with a move to the Emirates when Unai Emery was at the helm, and it remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta will view him as a boost to our current squad, but I struggle to believe that the manager wouldn’t see value in his signing.

The 26 year-old has started just six Bundesliga matches so far this season for the European champions, and his club are claimed to be looking to use his sale to bolster their finances.

With only 18 months remaining on his contract, they wouldn’t be able to demand the highest fee, although Paris Saint-Germain are claimed to be heading the queue for his signature.

Bild claims that Bayern’s finances are the reason for considering his departure, with all clubs around the globe having suffered with the loss of matchday income, and a move by Arsenal would make sense.

Tolisso plays predominantly in a central midfield role, one which has to be deemed our weakest position, and a long-term partner for Thomas Partey has to be high on our wishlist.

With the French international bringing a nice mix of experience and ability, and with him likely to be available for a fair price, I struggle to see why we wouldn’t at least be in the running for his signature.

Would Tolisso compliment Partey’s characteristics perfectly?

Patrick