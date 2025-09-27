Bayern Munich retains their interest in Arsenal attacker

Bayern Munich were linked with a move for Gabriel Martinelli during the most recent transfer window as they sought to strengthen their options on the wing. The German champions were also interested in Nico Williams of Athletic Club, though their pursuit did not materialise. Ultimately, they secured the signing of Luis Díaz from Liverpool, a player who has since integrated well into their squad and delivered strong performances.

While Bayern appear satisfied with Díaz’s impact, reports suggest their admiration for Martinelli has not diminished. According to Team Talk, the Bavarians have kept the Arsenal forward on their shortlist and could revisit a potential move at the end of the current campaign.

Bayern’s Ongoing Interest

The report indicates that Martinelli remains a long-term target for Bayern Munich, whose strategy often involves identifying young, dynamic players capable of improving their squad. His pace, versatility, and ability to operate across attacking positions make him a particularly attractive option. Should Bayern continue to seek reinforcements in wide areas, the Brazilian could once again emerge as a priority.

For Arsenal, however, Martinelli’s importance is clear. He has established himself as a vital component of Mikel Arteta’s plans, providing energy, creativity, and goals. The manager would be reluctant to sanction his departure, particularly given the club’s ambitions in both domestic and European competitions.

A Potential Dilemma for Arsenal

Nonetheless, as the season progresses, circumstances could shape the club’s stance. If new signings find form and reduce Martinelli’s role in the starting eleven, the prospect of a high-value offer from Bayern may prove difficult to ignore. The suggestion is that Arsenal might be persuaded to sell if the bid is significant enough, enabling them to reinvest in another winger who could potentially be an upgrade.

Such decisions are rarely straightforward, especially when involving a player who has become integral to the team’s identity. While the current view is that Martinelli is indispensable, the fluid nature of football means options may be reassessed once the season concludes. For now, Arsenal supporters will hope he continues to play a central role in their campaign, even as speculation about his future persists.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

